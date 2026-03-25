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'Defensive victory': How the USS Abraham Lincoln survived 101 missiles from Iran

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 25, 2026, 14:23 IST | Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 14:23 IST

US President Donald Trump claims US forces successfully intercepted all 101 Iranian missiles fired at the USS Abraham Lincoln. While Iran alleges the carrier retreated, CENTCOM confirmed the vessel remains 100 per cent operational.

101 Missiles Fired
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

101 Missiles Fired

US President Donald Trump announced that American forces successfully intercepted a massive attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln. He stated that Iran fired 101 highly sophisticated missiles at the carrier. According to him, every single projectile was knocked down and now lies at the bottom of the sea.

100 Per Cent Interception
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

100 Per Cent Interception

The US administration described the event as a complete defensive victory against fast-moving Iranian weapons. Tracking systems and naval defences worked together to neutralise the incoming barrage. Officials maintain that not a single missile from the 101 fired managed to breach the aircraft carrier's defensive perimeter.

340 Kilometres From Iran
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

340 Kilometres From Iran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps presented a completely different narrative regarding the naval confrontation. They claimed the carrier had approached within 340 kilometres of Iranian territorial waters. Iranian officials asserted their naval drones successfully struck the massive Nimitz-class vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.

1,000 Kilometre Retreat Claim
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

1,000 Kilometre Retreat Claim

Iranian state media reported that the attack forced the American carrier strike group to quickly withdraw from the Sea of Oman. The IRGC claimed the USS Abraham Lincoln retreated more than 1,000 kilometres following the alleged engagement. No independent military analysts have verified this sudden withdrawal.

Zero Damage Reported
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Zero Damage Reported

The United States Central Command quickly dismissed the Iranian military's assertions as entirely false. US officials clarified that the carrier was never struck and that incoming projectiles did not even come close. They maintained that the ship's advanced defence systems neutralised all regional threats.

100 Per Cent Operational
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

100 Per Cent Operational

Despite the unprecedented scale of the 101-missile barrage, the USS Abraham Lincoln remains fully operational. The US military confirmed that the vessel is actively conducting routine flight operations. The carrier strike group continues its standard mission in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

February 28 Operation Launch
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(Photograph: AI generated)

February 28 Operation Launch

This massive missile exchange is directly linked to the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, which began on 28 February. Tensions near the strategically vital maritime routes have reached a boiling point. Both nations continue to deploy heavy military assets in the region amid conflicting reports of casualties.

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