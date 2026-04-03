/'Deep sea predator': What is INS Aridhaman, India’s 7,000‑tonne 3rd nuclear ballistic submarine with K‑15 & K‑4 missiles?

INS Aridhaman is part of the Arihant‑class of submarines built under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) programme. It follows the earlier inductions of INS Arihant in 2016 and INS Arighaat in August 2024, and forms a crucial part of India’s sea‑based nuclear deterrent. As a nuclear‑powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), it contributes to the maritime leg of the country’s nuclear triad. INS Aridhaman is India’s third domestically built nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. The fourth submarine in the series, reportedly designated S4* or SSBN 82, has yet to receive its official name, according to Armyrecognition.com.