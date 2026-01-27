/'Decoy for B-2 bomber': Why Trump may be using USS Abraham Lincoln to distract Iran from real strike

With the United Arab Emirates (UAE) officially banning offensive strikes from its soil and airspace as of January 26, 2026, the U.S. has lost its primary land-based launchpads for fighter jets. The B-2 bomber, however, does not need regional bases; it has the range to fly from the U.S. or Diego Garcia. This makes the Lincoln’s jets less about "the strike" and more about “the escort” providing a diversionary protective screen for the bombers that the UAE won't allow to launch from Al Dhafra.