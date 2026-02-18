/'Death to Khamenei': Anti-regime sentiments still simmering in Iran, shots fired: Will Trump attack Tehran?

Anti-regime anger persists in Iran despite fading protests, with fresh gatherings targeting Khamenei. Conflicting death tolls fuel tensions as nuclear talks with the US continue, even as Trump’s strict red lines on uranium enrichment keep diplomatic and military options open.
Anti-regime sentiments are still simmering in Iran even as the protests against the collapsing economy and system at large has subsided. Videos verified by AFP showed Iranians shouting slogans against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as they gathered to commemorate protesters killed in a crackdown on nationwide anti-regime demonstrations.
Interestingly, the clerical government also organised an event in the capital Tehran to mark the 40th day since the deaths. Khamenei also issued a statement and warned America and Trump against any military intervention. Iran has blamed America for the deaths during nationwide protest in Dec 2025 and Jan 2026. The number of those killed during the protests and subsequent crackdown remains unclear. While authorities say 3000 people died, rights group claim a massive number of over 36,500 people as dead.
Protesters were seen chanting slogans in favour of monarchy. AFP reported that they were seen holding flowers and commemorative photos of a young man as they shouted "death to Khamenei." However, many reports indicate that shots were fired and at least one video shows people running in panic from the sounds of shots.
Khamenei slammed the US president for constantly threatening Iran. He said that Trump recently mentioned that the US has not been able to destroy Iran for the last 47 years, declaring that he won't be able to do it in future as well. Taking potshot at Trump's warship near Iran, Khamenei hit back saying, “The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea.”
After second round of nuclear talks, Iran said that it has reached an understanding with the United States on the “guiding principles.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that both sides agreed to work further on draft texts for a potential agreement. He also said that a date for third round will be set. On behalf of the US, Vice President JD Vance said that Iranians were yet to "work through" US President Donald Trump’s "red lines." He acknowledged that the talks "went well in some ways."
Vance was referring to Trump's 'red lines' that mandates Iran to not obtain a nuclear weapon and give up uranium enrichment. “The president of the United States is very much trying to find a solution here, whether it’s through diplomatic options or through another option, that means the Iranians cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Vance said.