/'Death to Khamenei': Anti-regime sentiments still simmering in Iran, shots fired: Will Trump attack Tehran?

Khamenei slammed the US president for constantly threatening Iran. He said that Trump recently mentioned that the US has not been able to destroy Iran for the last 47 years, declaring that he won't be able to do it in future as well. Taking potshot at Trump's warship near Iran, Khamenei hit back saying, “The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea.”