LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Death to Khamenei': Anti-regime sentiments still simmering in Iran, shots fired: Will Trump attack Tehran?

'Death to Khamenei': Anti-regime sentiments still simmering in Iran, shots fired: Will Trump attack Tehran?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Feb 18, 2026, 14:29 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 14:29 IST

Anti-regime anger persists in Iran despite fading protests, with fresh gatherings targeting Khamenei. Conflicting death tolls fuel tensions as nuclear talks with the US continue, even as Trump’s strict red lines on uranium enrichment keep diplomatic and military options open.

Iranians chant anti-regime slogans
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Iranians chant anti-regime slogans

Anti-regime sentiments are still simmering in Iran even as the protests against the collapsing economy and system at large has subsided. Videos verified by AFP showed Iranians shouting slogans against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as they gathered to commemorate protesters killed in a crackdown on nationwide anti-regime demonstrations.

Anti-government sentiments
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Anti-government sentiments

Interestingly, the clerical government also organised an event in the capital Tehran to mark the 40th day since the deaths. Khamenei also issued a statement and warned America and Trump against any military intervention. Iran has blamed America for the deaths during nationwide protest in Dec 2025 and Jan 2026. The number of those killed during the protests and subsequent crackdown remains unclear. While authorities say 3000 people died, rights group claim a massive number of over 36,500 people as dead.

Protest against the regime
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Protest against the regime

Protesters were seen chanting slogans in favour of monarchy. AFP reported that they were seen holding flowers and commemorative photos of a young man as they shouted "death to Khamenei." However, many reports indicate that shots were fired and at least one video shows people running in panic from the sounds of shots.

What Khamenei said?
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

What Khamenei said?

Khamenei slammed the US president for constantly threatening Iran. He said that Trump recently mentioned that the US has not been able to destroy Iran for the last 47 years, declaring that he won't be able to do it in future as well. Taking potshot at Trump's warship near Iran, Khamenei hit back saying, “The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea.”

What we know about US-Iran nuclear talks?
5 / 6
(Photograph: Credit: AFP)

What we know about US-Iran nuclear talks?

After second round of nuclear talks, Iran said that it has reached an understanding with the United States on the “guiding principles.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that both sides agreed to work further on draft texts for a potential agreement. He also said that a date for third round will be set. On behalf of the US, Vice President JD Vance said that Iranians were yet to "work through" US President Donald Trump’s "red lines." He acknowledged that the talks "went well in some ways."

What is Trump's 'red lines?'
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

What is Trump's 'red lines?'

Vance was referring to Trump's 'red lines' that mandates Iran to not obtain a nuclear weapon and give up uranium enrichment. “The president of the United States is very much trying to find a solution here, whether it’s through diplomatic options or through another option, that means the Iranians cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Vance said.

Trending Photo

Is Operation Midnight Hammer 2.0 coming? Why Trump chose F-35s, F-22s and F-16 fighter jets to pressure Iran
7

Is Operation Midnight Hammer 2.0 coming? Why Trump chose F-35s, F-22s and F-16 fighter jets to pressure Iran

'Humiliation at AI Summit': Galgotias University kicked out after viral video reveals ‘Orion’ robot is actually an import
7

'Humiliation at AI Summit': Galgotias University kicked out after viral video reveals ‘Orion’ robot is actually an import

AI Summit 2026: Why western delegates are lying about upcoming AI job crisis?
7

AI Summit 2026: Why western delegates are lying about upcoming AI job crisis?

'First China, now Korea': AI Summit turns into a disaster as university caught faking ‘in-house’ drone soccer after robodog fiasco
7

'First China, now Korea': AI Summit turns into a disaster as university caught faking ‘in-house’ drone soccer after robodog fiasco

Why is US massing F-35, F-22 & F-16 fighter jets around Iran amid sensitive nuclear talks: Show of force or pre-strike signal?
7

Why is US massing F-35, F-22 & F-16 fighter jets around Iran amid sensitive nuclear talks: Show of force or pre-strike signal?