  'Death to America': Chants heard in Iran's Parliament as lawmakers discuss the protests shaking the nation

'Death to America': Chants heard in Iran's Parliament as lawmakers discuss the protests shaking the nation

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 13:40 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 13:40 IST

Iran's parliament echoed with 'Death to America' chants as lawmakers discussed protests shaking the nation. With 116 dead and a total internet blackout, the government blames US interference.

Tension in Iran's parliament
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Tension in Iran's parliament

Lawmakers met on Sunday to discuss the nationwide protests currently challenging the theocracy. During the session, several members rushed to the front of the assembly to shout anti-US slogans.

'Death to America' slogans
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

'Death to America' slogans

The chamber echoed with chants of 'Death to America' as lawmakers blamed foreign interference for the unrest. This show of defiance comes as the government struggles to contain demonstrations in multiple cities.

Nationwide unrest continues
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Nationwide unrest continues

The protests have now reached the two-week mark, spreading across all 31 provinces in Iran. Initial anger over economic issues has evolved into a significant challenge against the political establishment.

Casualties and arrests mount
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Casualties and arrests mount

Reports indicate that at least 116 people have been killed in the violence surrounding the protests. Additionally, more than 2,600 individuals have been detained as security forces attempt to quell the crowds.

Nationwide digital shutdown
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Nationwide digital shutdown

A near-total internet and telephone blackout was imposed starting the evening of January 8, 2026. As of today (January 11), the shutdown has actually surpassed the 60-hour mark mentioned in your slide; it has been effectively continuous for nearly three days, significantly isolating the country.

Trump warns of intervention
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump warns of intervention

US President Donald Trump has offered support to the protesters, stating that the United States is ready to help. He warned the Iranian government against using lethal force to crack down on peaceful demonstrations.

Threats against US military
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Threats against US military

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that US military centres and ships would be legitimate targets if America strikes. He also mentioned Israel as a potential target in the event of an attack.

