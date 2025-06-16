LOGIN
  'Dassault Falcon, Gulfstream and more': Top 5 safest private jets in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 20:34 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 20:34 IST

The safest private jets like the Embraer Legacy 500, Gulfstream G500, and Falcon 8X. Learn why safety records, advanced tech, and trusted manufacturers matter for secure and reliable private air travel.

Embraer Legacy 500 – A Leader in Safety
1 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Embraer Legacy 500 – A Leader in Safety

The Embraer Legacy 500 is praised as one of the safest private jets. With only one minor incident and no fatalities, it has advanced safety systems and fly-by-wire controls. Its record makes it a top pick for secure private flying.

Gulfstream G500 – Trusted for Safe Journeys
2 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Gulfstream G500 – Trusted for Safe Journeys

The Gulfstream G500, part of the Gulfstream VII family, has a strong safety record. Since entering service in 2018, it has had only one minor incident and no fatal accidents. It features modern safety technology and can carry up to 19 passengers.

Dassault Falcon 8X – French Precision in the Skies
3 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Dassault Falcon 8X – French Precision in the Skies

The Dassault Falcon 8X is a three-engine business jet known for its safety and reliability. Since 2016, it has not had any fatal accidents. The only incident was a minor runway strike, with no injuries reported.

Cessna Citation Longitude – Reliable and Resilient
4 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Cessna Citation Longitude – Reliable and Resilient

The Cessna Citation Longitude stands out with just two minor safety incidents since 2019. Both were non-fatal, including a bird strike and a fire-related diversion. It remains a reliable choice for private travellers.

Pilatus PC-24 – Swiss Safety Standard
5 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Pilatus PC-24 – Swiss Safety Standard

The Pilatus PC-24, a Swiss-built jet, is known for its impressive safety record. It has logged six safety-related incidents, but none have resulted in fatalities. Its design and training focus keep it among the safest light business jets.

Why Safety Matters in Private Aviation
6 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Why Safety Matters in Private Aviation

Private jets are generally safe, but safety records and features vary. Advanced systems, regular maintenance, and pilot training are key to keeping passengers secure on every flight.

