/'Dark Deck': Why walking on the USS Abraham Lincoln at night is deadly

USS Abraham Lincoln crew members face 250 kph jet blasts and 20-metre drops during night operations in the Middle East. Near-total darkness makes the flight deck one of the most dangerous places for the 5,000 sailors on board.
The USS Abraham Lincoln maintains a "Darken Ship" protocol during night missions in the Arabian Sea. This ensures the carrier remains invisible to enemy sensors but leaves the flight deck in pitch-black conditions. Sailors must rely on muscle memory and tiny chem-lights to navigate the 332-metre steel floor.
Fighter jets like the F-35C launch every minute, creating invisible exhaust streams that reach speeds of 250 kilometres per hour. In the dark, a sailor can be blown off the deck by a sudden engine surge. The heat and force are enough to toss heavy equipment into the sea instantly.
30,000 kg jets taxi without headlights. Extreme deck noise makes them "silent" to the ear, while E-2D propeller blades become invisible, spinning blades in the dark.
The flight deck sits roughly 20 metres above the churning wake of the nuclear-powered ship. With 10 per cent visibility, the edge of the carrier is nearly impossible to see without night-vision gear. Falling overboard during a turn means a sailor is likely to be lost in the ship’s massive propellers.
Steel shuttles snap across the deck at lethal speeds. Sailors must dodge 480°F (248°C) steam lines that can leak invisibly and cut like a blade.
Red lighting hides the "intake pockets" of active jets. Crews work inches away from high-power suction zones that can swallow a human instantly.
The USS Abraham Lincoln crew works 12-hour shifts under high-stress conditions to support Middle East security. Exhaustion combined with the "Dark Deck" hazards creates a high risk of human error. Despite the danger, the 5,000 sailors must ensure every F/A-18 and F-35C lands safely.