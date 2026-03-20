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'Damaged but stable': How the US F-35 survived an Iranian strike and safely landed at base

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 21, 2026, 24:05 IST | Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 24:05 IST

A US F-35 stealth jet survived a suspected Iranian strike during a combat mission, safely making an emergency landing at a Middle East base. The pilot remains in a stable condition.

1 US F-35 Damaged
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(Photograph: F35.com)

1 US F-35 Damaged

An advanced American stealth fighter jet sustained damage during a combat mission over Iranian territory. The aircraft was forced to execute an emergency landing at a military facility in the Middle East. It marks a significant development in the ongoing regional conflict.

1 Pilot Stable Now
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(Photograph: F35.com)

1 Pilot Stable Now

Despite the severe mid-air incident, the military aviator successfully navigated the damaged aircraft back to base. The pilot survived the ordeal and remains in a stable condition while receiving medical evaluation.

$100 Million Jet Hit
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$100 Million Jet Hit

The targeted aircraft is a fifth-generation Lightning II stealth fighter, with each unit valued at over $100 million. These jets are designed to evade radar detection and operate deep inside heavily defended enemy airspace.

Strike at 2:50 am
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Strike at 2:50 am

Iranian air defence forces launched a targeted interception using an upgraded surface-to-air missile system at 2:50 am. The sophisticated defence network managed to track and inflict serious damage on the warplane.

1st Enemy Ground Hit
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1st Enemy Ground Hit

This event represents the first recorded instance of this multirole fighter jet taking direct damage from enemy ground fire during combat operations. Previous losses of this aircraft type were 100 per cent attributed to mechanical failures or pilot errors.

5th-Generation Stealth Tested
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5th-Generation Stealth Tested

Modern infrared-guided systems likely played a crucial role in tracking the jet by locking onto its engine exhaust heat. This challenges the long-held military perception that fifth-generation fighters can operate with total impunity in hostile environments.

1 Ongoing Official Probe
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(Photograph: AFP)

1 Ongoing Official Probe

A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine exactly how the aircraft was tracked and struck. Military engineers are assessing the extent of the damage to see if the expensive warplane can return to active service.

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