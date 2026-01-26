/'Costlier than a Country': Why USS Abraham Lincoln’s total value exceeds the GDP of small nations?

LOGIN
Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 26, 2026, 22:32 IST | Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 22:32 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a total value exceeding $12 billion (over Rs 1 lakh crore). This single US Navy ship is worth more than the entire GDP of nations like the Maldives, Fiji, and Bhutan, making it a true floating economy.

A Floating Giant
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A Floating Giant

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, one of the largest warships ever built. It stretches over 330 metres in length and displaces about 100,000 tonnes, serving as a sovereign US territory at sea.

The Construction Bill
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Construction Bill

Building this steel behemoth cost approximately $4.5 billion in the late 1980s. Adjusted for inflation today, the hull alone represents an infrastructure investment of over $11 billion (approx Rs 92,000 crore).

Deadly Air Wing
3 / 10
(Photograph: pacom.mil)

Deadly Air Wing

The real cost lies on the flight deck, which hosts advanced F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters and Super Hornets. This air wing alone adds another $5 billion to the ship’s total value, making it an incredibly expensive asset.

Total Asset Value
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Total Asset Value

When you combine the ship’s updated value with its aircraft, the total floats between $12 billion and $16 billion. In Indian currency, this single naval strike group asset is worth well over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Richer than Maldives
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Richer than Maldives

The total estimated value of the USS Abraham Lincoln exceeds the entire GDP of the Maldives. The island nation’s economy stands at approximately $7.5 billion, far less than this single American ship.

Exceeds Fiji’s Economy
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Exceeds Fiji’s Economy

The warship’s value also surpasses the economic output of Fiji, which has a GDP of roughly $6.3 billion. The sheer concentration of wealth in this one vessel is higher than the annual earnings of the entire Pacific nation.

Five Times Bhutan's Economy
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Five Times Bhutan's Economy

The carrier’s value is nearly five times the GDP of Bhutan, which is estimated at roughly $3.1 billion. A single US Navy asset holds more financial weight than five years of economic output from this entire Himalayan kingdom.

Rs 21 Crore Daily
8 / 10
(Photograph: AI generated)

Rs 21 Crore Daily

Operating this giant is not cheap; it costs roughly $2.5 million per day. That means the US Navy spends approximately Rs 21 crore every single day just to keep this floating city running at sea.

Nuclear Heart
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Nuclear Heart

Two A4W nuclear reactors power the ship, allowing it to sail for 20 years without refuelling. This nuclear propulsion system is a massive engineering feat that contributes significantly to its astronomical price tag.

A Strategic Investment
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

A Strategic Investment

While the costs are staggering, the US views the USS Abraham Lincoln as a priceless diplomatic tool. Its ability to project power anywhere in the world justifies a price tag that dwarfs the economies of many nations.

