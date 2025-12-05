/ 'Conjuring, Annabelle, The Nun': Top 7 horror cult classics that Netflix will now own after Warner Bros buyout

The Exorcist is a groundbreaking American supernatural horror film directed by William Friedkin. It tells the story of a young girl, Regan MacNeil, who becomes possessed by a demonic entity named Pazuzu, and her mother's desperate attempts to save her through an exorcism conducted by two priests. The film is famous for shocking audiences upon its release and is widely considered one of the scariest movies ever made. It was the first horror film ever nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.