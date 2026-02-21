Two Israeli officials told Reuters they see the divide between Washington and Tehran as effectively irreconcilable, warning that the likelihood of military escalation in the near term is significant. Regional officials also suggest Iran may be misjudging the situation by holding out for further concessions. They argue that Donald Trump, having ordered a visible military build-up, would struggle to de-escalate without appearing to retreat unless Tehran makes a firm commitment to abandon any nuclear weapons ambition. “Both sides are sticking to their guns,” said Alan Eyre, a former US diplomat and Iran specialist, adding that nothing substantive will emerge “unless the US and Iran walk back from their red lines, which I don’t think they will.”

