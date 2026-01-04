‘Confirms rogue and brutal nature of US’: North Korea condemns US strikes on Venezuela and capture of Maduro

North Korea has strongly condemned the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States, calling it a “serious encroachment of sovereignty”.
The world reacted sharply to US military strikes on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro on January 3, 2026. Several governments condemned the operation as a breach of international law and a troubling precedent for sovereign states, while others welcomed the removal of Maduro’s government. North Korea, among the most outspoken critics, has now denounced what it called the United States’ capture of the Venezuelan leader as an assault on national sovereignty.
According to US statements, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, landed in New York on Saturday, with Maduro taken to a detention centre in New York City later that night. Indicted on various federal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, Maduro is expected to make an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court on Monday, according to a Justice Department official.
State media KCNA quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson denouncing the US action as a “serious encroachment of sovereignty” and an example of American “hegemony-seeking act committed in Venezuela”. The statement further added, "The incident is another example that clearly confirms once again the rogue and brutal nature of the US," they added
Hours after the US action against Venezuela, North Korea had launched at least two ballistic missiles, its first tests in two months. South Korea’s military said the missiles flew about 900 kilometres into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Japan confirmed similar distances for two launches.
Analysts cited by Reuters said the launches were aimed at multiple audiences. Lim Eul-chul of Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies said they sent a message to China over regional alignments and denuclearisation. Another expert, Bong Youngshik of Yonsei University, suggested Pyongyang was signalling that, unlike Venezuela, it possessed strong military deterrence.
China, Russia and Iran also condemned the operation earlier, calling it a violation of international law and an assault on national sovereignty, urging restraint and UN involvement. Several European and African states, including Spain, Germany and South Africa, also criticised the action and called for multilateral solutions. Canada and Uruguay likewise warned that unilateral military action risked wider instability and rising global tensions.