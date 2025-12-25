/‘Concrete penetrators’: How bunker buster bombs destroy underground targets

GBU-28 designed manufactured and deployed in 28 days during Operation Desert Storm 1991 weighing 4,700 to 5,000 pounds with one-inch thick hardened steel casing. Laser-guided bomb penetrates up to 20 feet reinforced concrete or over 160 feet earth before detonating through delayed-action fuze. Originally constructed using old eight-inch artillery barrels housing 293 kilograms high explosive payload.​