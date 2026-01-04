/'Come for me, do not take too long coward': Maduro’s 2024 speech turns prophetic as US drags him out of Miraflores Palace

After Maduro’s capture, Trump shared a 2024 video where the Venezuelan leader dared the US to “come for me,” a remark now seen as prophetic. US forces seized Maduro in a pre-dawn raid and flew him to New York, as Trump vowed to oversee Venezuela’s transition
Soon after US captured Maduro, Trump joyously posted a video clip of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's 2024 speech in which he declares - "Venga por mi!”
English subtitles below translates it into - “Come for me. I’m waiting for you here in Maraflores! Don’t take too long to arrive, coward!" Miraflores refers to the presidential palace in Caracas.
His speech became prophetic.
Nicolás Maduro was captured on January 3, in a US military mission titled Operation Absolute Resolve. At approximately 2:01 AM local time, U.S. forces breached Maduro's fortified compound (Fuerte Tiuna) in Caracas. Troops used blowtorches to cut through steel doors. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were dragged from their bedroom and taken by helicopter to the USS Iwo Jima, a US Navy warship stationed offshore. They are now in NYC.
Addressing the media after the operation, Trump said that Washington will rule Venezuela “until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.” Trump also said that “very large United States oil companies” would move into Venezuela to “fix the badly broken… oil infrastructure and start making money for the country”. He added that his administration’s actions “will make the people of Venezuela rich, independent and safe.”
The Trump administration has released his first video as he is being escorted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers inside the agency's headquarters in New York. In the video, Maduro is seen in a black hooded sweatshirt, walking down a hallway with a blue carpet labelled "DEA NYD".. The Venezuelan President was seen smiling as he said, “Good night, Happy New Year," to those accompanying him.
While Trump said that the US will “run” Venezuela now, Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to become the country's interim leader. US has not responded to the development