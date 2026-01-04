/'Come for me, do not take too long coward': Maduro’s 2024 speech turns prophetic as US drags him out of Miraflores Palace

Soon after US captured Maduro, Trump joyously posted a video clip of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's 2024 speech in which he declares - "Venga por mi!”

English subtitles below translates it into - “Come for me. I’m waiting for you here in Maraflores! Don’t take too long to arrive, coward!" Miraflores refers to the presidential palace in Caracas.

His speech became prophetic.