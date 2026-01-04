'Cocaine Superhighway': Check out the map of Nicholas Maduro's Highway 10, that moved drugs from Venezuela to Europe

From the coast, the route transforms from an air bridge into a desert caravan known as the "Sahel Express." The cocaine is broken down into smaller loads and packed into convoys of Toyota Hilux trucks that race across the lawless expanses of Mali and Niger. This leg is the most volatile, as it passes through territory controlled by jihadist groups like Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). These insurgents charge a "protection tax" to let the convoys pass, creating a terrifying feedback loop where European drug money directly finances Islamist terrorism in Africa.