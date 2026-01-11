/‘Closest associates of Iran’s supreme leader’: 5 people who influence Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, relies on a tight-knit circle of advisors, family members, and clerics known as the ‘Beit-e Rahbari’ (Office of the Leader). His son Mojtaba, Chief of Staff Golpayegani, and advisors like Velayati and Haghanian form the powerful ‘Beit’.
The Office of the Supreme Leader, or the ‘Beit’, functions as a powerful shadow government. It manages everything from military appointments to economic conglomerates, filtering the information that reaches Ayatollah Khamenei.
Khamenei’s second son, Mojtaba, is widely considered the most influential figure in the office. He controls access to his father and has deep ties to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), sparking rumours that he is being groomed for succession.
As the head of the Supreme Leader’s office since 1989, Golpayegani acts as the primary gatekeeper. He communicates Khamenei’s orders to government officials and manages the vast bureaucracy surrounding the leadership.
A former Foreign Minister, Velayati is Khamenei’s top advisor on international relations. He often handles sensitive diplomatic channels and aligns the country’s foreign policy with the Supreme Leader’s strategic vision.
‘Commander Vahid’ operates in the shadows Known as ‘Commander Vahid’, Haghanian serves as the executive deputy of the office. He is often seen standing directly behind Khamenei at public events and is tasked with executing sensitive political and security missions.
Haddad-Adel is a senior political advisor and the father-in-law of Mojtaba Khamenei. A former parliament speaker, he plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between the Supreme Leader’s office and Iran’s conservative political factions.