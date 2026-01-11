LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Closest associates of Iran’s supreme leader’: 5 people who influence Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

‘Closest associates of Iran’s supreme leader’: 5 people who influence Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 17:23 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 17:23 IST

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, relies on a tight-knit circle of advisors, family members, and clerics known as the ‘Beit-e Rahbari’ (Office of the Leader). His son Mojtaba, Chief of Staff Golpayegani, and advisors like Velayati and Haghanian form the powerful ‘Beit’. 

The ‘Beit’: Iran’s shadow government
1 / 6
(Photograph: Credit: AFP)

The ‘Beit’: Iran’s shadow government

The Office of the Supreme Leader, or the ‘Beit’, functions as a powerful shadow government. It manages everything from military appointments to economic conglomerates, filtering the information that reaches Ayatollah Khamenei.

Mojtaba Khamenei
2 / 6

Mojtaba Khamenei

Khamenei’s second son, Mojtaba, is widely considered the most influential figure in the office. He controls access to his father and has deep ties to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), sparking rumours that he is being groomed for succession.

Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani: The long-serving Chief of Staff
3 / 6

Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani: The long-serving Chief of Staff

As the head of the Supreme Leader’s office since 1989, Golpayegani acts as the primary gatekeeper. He communicates Khamenei’s orders to government officials and manages the vast bureaucracy surrounding the leadership.

Ali Akbar Velayati: The diplomat, Senior advisor on foreign affairs
4 / 6

Ali Akbar Velayati: The diplomat, Senior advisor on foreign affairs

A former Foreign Minister, Velayati is Khamenei’s top advisor on international relations. He often handles sensitive diplomatic channels and aligns the country’s foreign policy with the Supreme Leader’s strategic vision.

Vahid Haghanian: The executive fixer
5 / 6

Vahid Haghanian: The executive fixer

‘Commander Vahid’ operates in the shadows Known as ‘Commander Vahid’, Haghanian serves as the executive deputy of the office. He is often seen standing directly behind Khamenei at public events and is tasked with executing sensitive political and security missions.

Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel Trusted advisor and in-law
6 / 6

Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel Trusted advisor and in-law

Haddad-Adel is a senior political advisor and the father-in-law of Mojtaba Khamenei. A former parliament speaker, he plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between the Supreme Leader’s office and Iran’s conservative political factions.

Trending Photo

'Attack against one is attack against all!’: What is NATO’s Article 5 and why does it carry global consequences?
8

'Attack against one is attack against all!’: What is NATO’s Article 5 and why does it carry global consequences?

In pics | Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben share glimpses from their dreamy Christian wedding
6

In pics | Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben share glimpses from their dreamy Christian wedding

Meet 5 Indians fastest to 100 ODI wickets
5

Meet 5 Indians fastest to 100 ODI wickets

Can Iran’s air defense systems really stop a US strike? Which air defense systems do they have?
10

Can Iran’s air defense systems really stop a US strike? Which air defense systems do they have?

National Youth Day 2026: These 7 countries have the youngest populations on Earth
7

National Youth Day 2026: These 7 countries have the youngest populations on Earth