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'Chipping Hammers': How sailors physically remove heavy rust layers off the USS Abraham Lincoln

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Apr 16, 2026, 24:47 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 24:47 IST

Sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln use pneumatic needle guns daily to fight severe rust. Constant chipping and repainting shield the 100,000-tonne warship from harsh ocean elements.

Over 100,000 Tonnes Shielded
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Over 100,000 Tonnes Shielded

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a massive Nimitz-class aircraft carrier weighing more than 100,000 tonnes. Its steel hull faces continuous exposure to harsh ocean elements during deployments. Sailors must relentlessly maintain the exterior to prevent serious structural decay.

24-Hour Saltwater Threat
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(Photograph: AI generated)

24-Hour Saltwater Threat

Saltwater and moisture present a daily threat to the massive warship. The high salt concentration rapidly eats away at exposed metal surfaces over time. Left unchecked, this corrosion can compromise critical structural integrity and limit operations.

90 PSI Needle Guns
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(Photograph: AI generated)

90 PSI Needle Guns

Sailors rely on powerful pneumatic needle guns operating at high air pressure, often around 90 PSI. These heavy-duty tools rapidly chip away thick, stubborn layers of rust. The physical work is incredibly loud, intense, and requires immense physical stamina.

100 Per Cent Removed
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(Photograph: AI generated)

100 Per Cent Removed

Crew members meticulously clear away 100 per cent of the visible rust before treating the metal. Leaving even a tiny trace of corrosion allows decay to spread quickly beneath fresh paint. This thorough stripping reveals the bare steel structure underneath.

3 Layers Of Protection
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(Photograph: AI generated)

3 Layers Of Protection

Once the steel is bare, the maintenance teams apply fresh marine coatings to the surface. Usually, this involves a specialised primer followed by thick layers of Haze Gray paint. These specific paint layers serve as the primary shield against future saltwater damage.

50-Year Operational Lifespan
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(Photograph: AI generated)

50-Year Operational Lifespan

Routine rust removal is critical to ensuring the vessel reaches its intended 50-year service life. Advanced dehumidification systems and dry air pumps also protect the interior spaces. Together, these methods prevent decay from weakening the lower decks and internal systems.

5,000 Sailors Fighting Corrosion
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(Photograph: AI generated)

5,000 Sailors Fighting Corrosion

A crew of nearly 5,000 sailors shares the massive responsibility of preserving the warship. Regular deck washdowns and rust chipping keep the vessel fully combat-ready at all times. Their continuous manual labour ensures the carrier remains a dominant force at sea.

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