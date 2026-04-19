LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Chicken, fish, or both’: What do sailors eat most on USS Abraham Lincoln?

‘Chicken, fish, or both’: What do sailors eat most on USS Abraham Lincoln?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 12:41 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 12:41 IST

Feeding more than 5,000 sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln requires preparing around 1,600 pounds of meat daily. While fish and lobster are served, chicken remains the undisputed favourite of the crew.

A massive daily operation
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

A massive daily operation

The USS Abraham Lincoln houses up to 5,680 personnel. To keep the crew fed, culinary specialists prepare up to around 17,000 meals every 24 hours.

1,600 pounds of meat
2 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

1,600 pounds of meat

The daily consumption of protein is staggering. The ship’s galleys cook roughly 1,600 pounds of meat every single day to meet the high caloric needs of the sailors.

Chicken remains the favourite
3 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Chicken remains the favourite

When it comes to the 'chicken or fish' debate, chicken easily wins. Fried and baked chicken are staple comfort foods that remain universally popular among the diverse crew.

The role of fish and seafood
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

The role of fish and seafood

While standard fish dishes are served regularly, they are consumed far less frequently than poultry. However, premium seafood like lobster tails is occasionally served as a major morale booster.

Themed food days
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Themed food days

To break the monotony of long deployments, the ship relies on themed menus. 'Taco Tuesdays' and 'Burger Wednesdays' are highly anticipated staples that drive massive meat consumption.

The midnight rations
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

The midnight rations

Sailors working the night shift rely heavily on 'midrats' or midnight rations. These meals often repurpose the day's leftover proteins, meaning chicken frequently makes a second appearance.

Balancing health and morale
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Balancing health and morale

While comfort foods dominate, the menu must meet strict nutritional standards. The culinary team balances high-protein meats with fresh salad bars to ensure the crew remains physically fit.

Trending Photo

‘Rhodes, returns and main-event chaos’ - Top 5 biggest takeaways from WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1
5

‘Rhodes, returns and main-event chaos’ - Top 5 biggest takeaways from WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1

Perfect Crown to Portraits of Delusion: Royal periodic k-dramas of 2026 you shouldn't miss
7

Perfect Crown to Portraits of Delusion: Royal periodic k-dramas of 2026 you shouldn't miss

‘Feeding 5,000 Sailors’: How much does it cost to feed USS Abraham Lincoln’s crew weekly?
7

‘Feeding 5,000 Sailors’: How much does it cost to feed USS Abraham Lincoln’s crew weekly?

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 2,000 T20I runs
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 2,000 T20I runs

‘Chicken, fish, or both’: What do sailors eat most on USS Abraham Lincoln?
7

‘Chicken, fish, or both’: What do sailors eat most on USS Abraham Lincoln?