Feeding more than 5,000 sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln requires preparing around 1,600 pounds of meat daily. While fish and lobster are served, chicken remains the undisputed favourite of the crew.
The USS Abraham Lincoln houses up to 5,680 personnel. To keep the crew fed, culinary specialists prepare up to around 17,000 meals every 24 hours.
The daily consumption of protein is staggering. The ship’s galleys cook roughly 1,600 pounds of meat every single day to meet the high caloric needs of the sailors.
When it comes to the 'chicken or fish' debate, chicken easily wins. Fried and baked chicken are staple comfort foods that remain universally popular among the diverse crew.
While standard fish dishes are served regularly, they are consumed far less frequently than poultry. However, premium seafood like lobster tails is occasionally served as a major morale booster.
To break the monotony of long deployments, the ship relies on themed menus. 'Taco Tuesdays' and 'Burger Wednesdays' are highly anticipated staples that drive massive meat consumption.
Sailors working the night shift rely heavily on 'midrats' or midnight rations. These meals often repurpose the day's leftover proteins, meaning chicken frequently makes a second appearance.
While comfort foods dominate, the menu must meet strict nutritional standards. The culinary team balances high-protein meats with fresh salad bars to ensure the crew remains physically fit.