'Charlie Kirk Act': What Ohio’s new law means for teaching religion in schools

Published: Nov 29, 2025

1. What the New Ohio Bill Allows Teachers to Do
The Ohio House has passed the Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act, a bill that allows public-school teachers to openly highlight the positive influence of religion, especially Christianity and Judeo-Christian heritage, on American history. The law does not force schools to teach religion; it simply clarifies that teachers may discuss religion’s historical impact without fear of violating state or federal guidelines.

2. Why Supporters Say the Act Is Necessary
Republican lawmakers argue the bill restores “historical accuracy” by allowing educators to freely explain how religious ideas shaped America’s founding, laws, abolitionist movements, social reforms, and civic culture. They say previous guidelines made teachers hesitant to address religion, and this Act protects their ability to teach fact-based historical references without being accused of proselytizing.

3. Why Critics Fear Bias and Constitutional Problems
Opponents, including civil-rights advocates and secular organisations, warn that the bill risks encouraging teachers to emphasise only the positive aspects of a single religion, which could weaken the separation of church and state. They argue that celebrating Christianity inside public classrooms could create biased narratives, marginalize students from minority faiths, and create ambiguity about what is considered neutral historical instruction.

4. How This Differs From Current Teaching Practice
US public-school standards already allow teaching about religion as long as it is done objectively and academically. However, teachers often avoid the topic due to fear of complaints or legal misinterpretation. This Act makes it explicitly legal for educators to highlight positive religious influence, meaning they may feel more comfortable incorporating religious history into lessons on founding documents, colonial America, or the civil-rights era.

5. How the Vote Played Out in Ohio’s Legislature
The bill passed the Ohio House 62–27, with every Republican voting in favour and every Democrat voting against it. The party-line divide reflects how strongly polarized the issue is between political groups. The debate was not just about education but about identity, cultural values, and the role of religion in public life.

6. What Happens Next Before It Becomes Law
The legislation now moves to the Ohio Senate, where it will undergo further discussion, possible amendments, and a final vote. If approved, the Act will officially allow public K–12 schools and universities in Ohio to include religion’s positive influence in regular history instruction. Even if it passes, schools are not obligated to change their curriculum; teachers will still decide how and when to include such content.

7. Why This Act Matters for Future Classrooms
If enacted, the law could reshape how young Americans in Ohio learn about national heritage, identity, and the role of religion in shaping society. Supporters believe it fills a longstanding gap in how history is taught. Critics believe it could tilt classrooms toward a religious lens. Either way, the Act will influence educational debates about neutrality, pluralism, and how America’s story is told in public schools.

