/‘CES 2026’: 8 of the most futuristic tech announced

CES 2026 featured groundbreaking tech like Samsung’s 10-inch tri-fold phone and 130-inch Micro RGB TV. Robotics took centre stage with Roborock’s stair-climbing vacuum and Boston Dynamics’ agile Atlas. Other highlights included Lenovo’s rollable laptop and Lego’s interactive sensor bricks.
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, a 'superphone' that acts as a standard device when closed but opens into a sprawling 10-inch tablet. Mashable reports this hybrid gadget is the culmination of years of R&D, offering a practical two-in-one solution that fits securely in your pocket.
Lenovo stunned crowds with a gaming laptop featuring a flexible OLED screen that physically expands sideways. Engadget notes the display stretches from a standard 16-inch footprint to an ultra-wide 23.8 inches, shifting aspect ratios to deliver an immersive experience for gamers and multitaskers.
Samsung debuted the world's first 130-inch Micro RGB TV, using microscopic LEDs to generate colour independently without a backlight. India Today describes the visuals as looking less like a screen and more like real artwork, offering pure blacks and unmatched brightness control.
The new Atlas humanoid robot features a smoother, more human-like walk and fully rotational joints for 360-degree movement. CNET highlights that this electric model is designed for real-world manufacturing tasks, moving with a fluidity that separates it from previous jerky robotic prototypes.
Roborock solved a decades-old problem with the Saros Rover, a robot vacuum equipped with articulated legs. The Verge reports it can lift itself over obstacles and navigate stairs autonomously, allowing it to clean multi-storey homes without needing to be carried between floors.
LG introduced CLOiD, an AI-enabled home robot capable of performing complex chores like folding laundry and fetching items. Integrated with the ThinQ ecosystem, it uses advanced vision technology to recognise objects and routines, acting as a proactive helper rather than just a smart appliance.
This autonomous robot ensures you never run out of power by physically following the sun to recharge its 5kWh battery. Equipped with retractable 300W solar panels, the rover navigates your garden to maximise energy capture, providing a mobile off-grid power source.
Lego partnered with Star Wars to launch a new system where bricks contain light, sound, and proximity sensors. AP News explains that these smart bricks allow builders to create interactive models, such as spaceships that react to movement or duels that trigger sound effects without needing a screen.