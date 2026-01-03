/'Capture of Nicholas Maduro': Is it legal to kidnap a 'President' of another country like Venezuela?

To fix the illegality, the US is moving to install a Transitional Government immediately. If this new government retroactively "consents" to the US operation (just as Panama did in 1990), the "kidnapping" legally transforms into a "cooperative extradition."
This exact scenario has happened before. In 1989, the US invaded Panama to capture dictator Manuel Noriega. The US Courts ruled (in United States v. Noriega) that "jurisdiction is not defeated by abduction," establishing the legal rule that if the US military can physically drag you into a courtroom, you can be tried.
Legally, the US did not kidnap a "Head of State." Since 2019, the US Department of Justice has classified Maduro not as a President, but as a private citizen leading a "Narco-Terrorist organisation." Therefore, he holds no diplomatic immunity in US eyes.
The US Supreme Court relies on this 100-year-old doctrine (Ker v. Illinois). It essentially states: "Male captus, bene detentus" (Bad capture, good detention). It means that even if a defendant is kidnapped or brought to the US illegally, the court still has the right to put them on trial.
The operation was technically the execution of an arrest warrant, not an act of war. In March 2020, the DOJ formally indicted Maduro for "Narco-Terrorism" and placed a $15 million bounty on his head, legally framing him as a fugitive felon.
Under the UN Charter (Article 2), this operation is illegal. It violates Venezuela's territorial sovereignty. However, the US bypasses this by arguing "Self-Defense," claiming Maduro's "Cartel of the Suns" was attacking the US with cocaine as a “weapon of mass destruction.”
The US may argue that Maduro’s crimes (Torture, Crimes Against Humanity) are so severe they trigger "Universal Jurisdiction." This legal principle allows any nation to arrest a perpetrator of such crimes, regardless of where they are found.
