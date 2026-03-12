/'Can't ignore Stryker hit': What is Wiper Malware and how iPhone is at risk if connected to MDM?

Most cyberattacks today involve ransomware, hackers lock a company's data and demand millions in Bitcoin in exchange for a decryption key. "Wiper" malware, however, is purely an act of digital terrorism. Threat actors like Handala deploy wipers (such as CaddyWiper or ZeroCleare) with the sole intention of permanently overwriting and destroying data. There is no ransom note and no decryption key. It forces a company to rebuild its entire IT infrastructure from "bare metal," which is exactly why Stryker's stock plummeted the moment the market realized the data was gone, not just locked.