Iran does not need to teach the cartels how to wage aerial warfare; El Mencho's syndicate is already doing it. The CJNG is widely recognised as the pioneer of narco-drone warfare and even boasts a specialised internal wing known as the "Drone Operators" unit. Over the past five years, CJNG has carried out dozens of documented kamikaze drone strikes against rival gangs and Mexican military forces, successfully dropping fragmentation grenades and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from modified commercial quadcopters.