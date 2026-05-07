/‘Business pressure and mental health’: Why Ted Turner father took his own life back in 1963?

Ed Turner Jr. committed suicide in 1963 under the weight of a USD 4 million business debt. This tragic event left a young Ted Turner to inherit the family billboard firm, sparking his lifelong drive to build a global media empire.
Ed Turner Jr. built Turner Advertising into a successful billboard business in the American South. However, his relentless drive for expansion often masked a deep-seated struggle with what was then termed manic depression.
In early 1963, Ed executed his most ambitious deal by purchasing the Atlanta division of General Outdoor Advertising. The acquisition cost roughly USD 4 million, a staggering sum at the time that required taking on massive debt.
Ed Turner suffered from bipolar disorder, experiencing extreme mood swings and aggressive behaviour. The combination of intense financial pressure and his declining mental health proved to be a lethal mix.
On the morning of 5 March 1963, Ed Turner Jr. took his own life at his plantation in South Carolina. He was only 53 years old, leaving behind a grieving family and a company on the brink of financial collapse.
Days before his death, Ed urged his son Ted to sell the company to save himself from the debt. He believed the business was a "sinking ship" and felt the weight of bankruptcy was inevitable.
A 24-year-old Ted Turner refused to follow his father's dying advice and kept the business. He worked tirelessly to pay off the millions in debt, eventually turning the firm into the largest billboard company in the Southeast.
The tragedy of his father's suicide became the primary motivation for Ted Turner’s global success. He spent decades striving to achieve what his father feared was impossible, eventually founding CNN and amassing billions.