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'Bulletproof shield': How the USS Abraham Lincoln protects its nuclear reactors

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Apr 05, 2026, 23:58 IST | Updated: Apr 05, 2026, 23:58 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln protects its A4W nuclear reactors using 2.5-inch Kevlar armour, a 100,000-tonne steel hull, watertight compartments, and active missile defence systems.

2 A4W nuclear reactors
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(Photograph: Picryl)

2 A4W nuclear reactors

The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on two powerful A4W pressurised water reactors. They generate massive power to move the vessel at high speeds. These reactors are heavily guarded deep within the lower decks to prevent any critical breach.

100,000-tonne steel buffer
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(Photograph: AFP)

100,000-tonne steel buffer

The sheer size of this Nimitz-class aircraft carrier acts as its primary defence. Its vast steel hull creates a massive physical barrier against attacks. Incoming projectiles must penetrate multiple thick layers before reaching the core.

2.5-inch Kevlar armour
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

2.5-inch Kevlar armour

Naval engineers fitted the vessel with specialised Kevlar spall liners over its vital spaces. This thick synthetic material functions like a military-grade bulletproof vest. It catches high-speed blast fragments to protect sensitive areas.

2,000 watertight compartments
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

2,000 watertight compartments

The internal structure of the ship is heavily segregated to contain battle damage. The carrier uses thousands of watertight sections. If the outer hull is breached, these compartments seal off to stop flooding and shield the power plants.

20-year refuelling cycle
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(Photograph: Picryl)

20-year refuelling cycle

The ship requires no standard combustible liquid fuel for its own propulsion. The advanced reactors operate for over two decades without a single refill. This design eliminates major fire hazards directly surrounding the nuclear systems.

3 active defence systems
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(Photograph: AFP)

3 active defence systems

The carrier deploys active weaponry to destroy threats before they hit the hull. It uses Sea Sparrow missiles, RAM launchers, and Phalanx guns. These systems intercept enemy aircraft and incoming missiles long before they get close.

360-degree radar detection
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

360-degree radar detection

The warship is equipped with advanced 3D air search radars and electronic warfare suites. These sensor systems detect incoming dangers from hundreds of kilometres away. They allow the crew to neutralise threats and keep the reactors secure.

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