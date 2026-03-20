Iran has claimed that they struck a Lockheed Martin F‑35 Lightning II during a mission over Iranian territory, drawing global attention to the potential vulnerability of one of the world’s most advanced combat aircraft. US officials have, however, not independently verified Iran’s claim. They confirmed that a US Air Force F‑35 was forced to make an emergency landing at a Middle Eastern air base. “The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” said Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command, according to AFP. The incident, currently under investigation, is one of the first reports of a stealth aircraft being damaged by hostile fire in this conflict.