/'Built a house to practice': Trump reveals US forces constructed replica of Venezuela's President's house for precision strike

In a revelation that parallels the 2011 Bin Laden raid, President Trump confirmed that US forces didn't just study the target; they built a clone of it. He stated, "They actually built a house which was identical to the one they went into." This indicates that for weeks or months prior to the strike, Special Operations teams were running physical drills in a full-scale mock-up, memorizing every corner, hallway, and door of Maduro’s hideout before setting foot in Caracas.
The President’s comments during an interview with Fox News, reveal the terrifying accuracy of US intelligence. He noted the replica included "all the safes, all the steel all over the place," and that "everything was pinpoint." This implies the US had access to detailed architectural blueprints or inside human intelligence (HUMINT) that mapped out not just the rooms, but the specific locations of fortified bunkers ("steel") and hidden assets ("safes") where the regime kept its cash or sensitive documents.
The operation was monitored live by the President himself. Trump confirmed, "I was able to watch it in real time, and I watched every aspect of it." Likely watching from a secure SCIF at Mar-a-Lago, the President had access to live drone feeds and body-camera footage from the operators, allowing him to verify the capture of Maduro the second it happened, effectively managing a geopolitical crisis from his Florida residence.
The specific mention of "steel all over the place" confirms that Maduro was not hiding in a standard presidential palace, but in a hardened structure designed to survive military attacks. The fact that the US forces practiced breaching this specific "steel" suggests they brought specialized cutting charges and heavy breaching tools, knowing exactly what caliber of resistance the safe room would offer.
President Trump appeared visibly moved by the efficiency of the strike, stating, "I've never seen anything like this... It was amazing to see the professionalism." His emphasis on the "quality of leadership" suggests a surgically clean operation, likely executed by Delta Force or DEVGRU, that managed to extract a hostile Head of State from a fortified city without descending into a chaotic firefight.
This details that the "replica house" training wasn't just about grabbing one man; it involved complex scenarios to secure two high-value targets simultaneously. The mention of capturing the wife (Cilia Flores) alongside the "safes" reinforces the theory that this was as much a financial seizure as it was a regime change.
By announcing a "News Conference today at 11 A.M.," Trump is setting the stage to present the visual evidence, potentially the very "real-time" footage he watched, to the world, preempting any denial from the Venezuelan military and solidifying the legitimacy of the operation.