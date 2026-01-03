/'Built a house to practice': Trump reveals US forces constructed replica of Venezuela's President's house for precision strike

The President’s comments during an interview with Fox News, reveal the terrifying accuracy of US intelligence. He noted the replica included "all the safes, all the steel all over the place," and that "everything was pinpoint." This implies the US had access to detailed architectural blueprints or inside human intelligence (HUMINT) that mapped out not just the rooms, but the specific locations of fortified bunkers ("steel") and hidden assets ("safes") where the regime kept its cash or sensitive documents.