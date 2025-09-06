LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Breaking Firewall': Understanding Voyager’s data on the edge of interstellar space at 50,000°C

'Breaking Firewall': Understanding Voyager’s data on the edge of interstellar space at 50,000°C

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 18:32 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 18:32 IST

Inside the firewall, solar particles dominate. Outside, interstellar particles take over. Voyager showed how solar influence diminishes sharply at this edge.

The Solar System’s Outer Wall
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Solar System’s Outer Wall

The boundary between solar wind and interstellar space forms a turbulent layer often described as a firewall. It is here that particles, plasma, and magnetic fields shift dramatically.

Voyager’s Historic Crossing
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager’s Historic Crossing

Voyager 1 crossed this boundary in 2012, followed by Voyager 2 in 2018. Their instruments recorded a sudden change in particle density and direction, signalling entry into interstellar space.

Plasma Tones as Evidence
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Plasma Tones as Evidence

Voyager detected plasma oscillations, vibrations in charged particles that confirmed the spacecraft had moved into a denser medium beyond the Sun’s protective bubble.

The Drop in Solar Wind
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Drop in Solar Wind

Inside the firewall, solar particles dominate. Outside, interstellar particles take over. Voyager showed how solar influence diminishes sharply at this edge.

Magnetic Field Transition
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Magnetic Field Transition

Voyager’s magnetometer revealed that while the magnetic field direction shifted little, its strength increased. This suggested the spacecraft had crossed into a compressed region at the system’s edge.

Why the Firewall Matters
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Why the Firewall Matters

This charged boundary protects the solar system by deflecting cosmic rays. Understanding it helps astronomers learn how stars shield their planets and how life can thrive under such protection.

Voyager’s Ongoing Mission
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager’s Ongoing Mission

Even decades past launch, Voyager continues to transmit data from beyond the firewall, providing the only direct measurements of this remote frontier.

Trending Photo

In 300,000 years, Voyager might reach Barnard’s Star in the constellation of Ophiuchus
7

In 300,000 years, Voyager might reach Barnard’s Star in the constellation of Ophiuchus

'Breaking Firewall': Understanding Voyager’s data on the edge of interstellar space at 50,000°C
7

'Breaking Firewall': Understanding Voyager’s data on the edge of interstellar space at 50,000°C

From Sanjiv Goenka to N. Srinivasan, 5 richest IPL team owners, check who tops list
5

From Sanjiv Goenka to N. Srinivasan, 5 richest IPL team owners, check who tops list

You won’t believe this: Five renowned players who have represented two teams in T20I cricket
5

You won’t believe this: Five renowned players who have represented two teams in T20I cricket

From Jasprit Bumrah to Shaheen Afridi, 5 pacers to watch out for in upcoming Asia Cup 2025
5

From Jasprit Bumrah to Shaheen Afridi, 5 pacers to watch out for in upcoming Asia Cup 2025