/'Breaking down cost': What a $2 billion Russian submarine actually buys India?

Lease deals typically include configuration work to integrate Indian Navy communication equipment, navigation interfaces and operational protocols. Customising the submarine to Indian standards requires engineering support from both sides and is accounted for in the total expenditure.
India has finalised a $2-billion deal with Russia to lease a nuclear-powered attack submarine, as reported by Bloomberg. The agreement was concluded during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi. The vessel’s name and class have not been disclosed. The lease provides India an operational SSN while its indigenous nuclear-submarine programme continues to mature.
A large part of the cost covers the lease itself, long-term access to a ready, fully functional nuclear-powered attack submarine supplied by Russia. This includes the platform, the reactor, and the systems required for undersea operations. Unlike conventional acquisitions, India is paying for temporary operational control, not ownership.
The package includes structured training modules for Indian Navy crews.
This covers:
• reactor operation procedures
• nuclear safety processes
• emergency drills
• tactical SSN operations
This training is central because India is developing its own nuclear-attack submarine programme, and real onboard experience significantly shortens crew preparation cycles.
The cost includes Russian technical teams, spare parts, periodic overhauls, and system checks over the duration of the lease. Nuclear-powered submarines need specialised maintenance and certified technicians; India pays for this entire ecosystem as part of the agreement.
Operating a nuclear submarine requires modifications at shore facilities, berthing arrangements, security systems, nuclear-handling protocols, radiation-monitoring equipment, and specialised docking support. Part of the $2 billion cost covers these upgrades so the vessel can be safely hosted at an Indian naval base for the duration of the lease.
Over the period of the lease, India pays for guaranteed availability of the submarine for patrols, exercises and training cycles. The cost also covers Russian obligations to ensure the vessel remains deployable, safe and compliant with operating standards. What India ultimately buys is reliable, long-duration access to a nuclear-powered platform that strengthens its undersea capabilities while indigenous SSN development continues.