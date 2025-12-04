LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Breaking down cost': What a $2 billion Russian submarine actually buys India?

'Breaking down cost': What a $2 billion Russian submarine actually buys India?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 14:50 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 14:50 IST

Lease deals typically include configuration work to integrate Indian Navy communication equipment, navigation interfaces and operational protocols. Customising the submarine to Indian standards requires engineering support from both sides and is accounted for in the total expenditure.

1. The New India–Russia Agreement for a Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

1. The New India–Russia Agreement for a Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine

India has finalised a $2-billion deal with Russia to lease a nuclear-powered attack submarine, as reported by Bloomberg. The agreement was concluded during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi. The vessel’s name and class have not been disclosed. The lease provides India an operational SSN while its indigenous nuclear-submarine programme continues to mature.

2. Long-Term Access to a Fully Operational Nuclear Attack Submarine
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

2. Long-Term Access to a Fully Operational Nuclear Attack Submarine

A large part of the cost covers the lease itself, long-term access to a ready, fully functional nuclear-powered attack submarine supplied by Russia. This includes the platform, the reactor, and the systems required for undersea operations. Unlike conventional acquisitions, India is paying for temporary operational control, not ownership.

3. Crew Training, Reactor Familiarisation and Safety Protocols
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

3. Crew Training, Reactor Familiarisation and Safety Protocols

The package includes structured training modules for Indian Navy crews.
This covers:


• reactor operation procedures
• nuclear safety processes
• emergency drills
• tactical SSN operations


This training is central because India is developing its own nuclear-attack submarine programme, and real onboard experience significantly shortens crew preparation cycles.

4. Technical Support, Maintenance and Life-Cycle Assistance
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Technical Support, Maintenance and Life-Cycle Assistance

The cost includes Russian technical teams, spare parts, periodic overhauls, and system checks over the duration of the lease. Nuclear-powered submarines need specialised maintenance and certified technicians; India pays for this entire ecosystem as part of the agreement.

5. Infrastructure Upgrades at Indian Bases
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Infrastructure Upgrades at Indian Bases

Operating a nuclear submarine requires modifications at shore facilities, berthing arrangements, security systems, nuclear-handling protocols, radiation-monitoring equipment, and specialised docking support. Part of the $2 billion cost covers these upgrades so the vessel can be safely hosted at an Indian naval base for the duration of the lease.

6. Integration of Indian Equipment and Communication Systems
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Integration of Indian Equipment and Communication Systems

Lease deals typically include configuration work to integrate Indian Navy communication equipment, navigation interfaces and operational protocols. Customising the submarine to Indian standards requires engineering support from both sides and is accounted for in the total expenditure.

7. Long-Term Operational Availability and Strategic Readiness
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

7. Long-Term Operational Availability and Strategic Readiness

Over the period of the lease, India pays for guaranteed availability of the submarine for patrols, exercises and training cycles. The cost also covers Russian obligations to ensure the vessel remains deployable, safe and compliant with operating standards. What India ultimately buys is reliable, long-duration access to a nuclear-powered platform that strengthens its undersea capabilities while indigenous SSN development continues.

Trending Photo

All the times Vladimir Putin visited India as Russian President
5

All the times Vladimir Putin visited India as Russian President

‘Ranked by thrust’: Top 10 most powerful rockets ever built
10

‘Ranked by thrust’: Top 10 most powerful rockets ever built

India’s nuclear submarines vs Pakistan’s ZERO: How naval power compares across the two fleets
7

India’s nuclear submarines vs Pakistan’s ZERO: How naval power compares across the two fleets

India-Russia space ties: From Aryabhata to Gaganyaan, and one that did not work out
9

India-Russia space ties: From Aryabhata to Gaganyaan, and one that did not work out

What if rockets used nuclear propulsion? How fast could we reach Mars
10

What if rockets used nuclear propulsion? How fast could we reach Mars