/‘BrahMos precision strike’: World’s fastest supersonic cruise missile

BrahMos NG is planned at about 1.3 to 1.6 tonnes, around 6 metres long and 50 centimetres in diameter. It aims for about Mach 3.5 and around 300 kilometres range, with a lower radar signature and an AESA seeker. This allows carriage on fighters like Tejas, Mirage 2000 and MiG 29, as well as Su 30MKI.