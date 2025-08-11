/‘BrahMos precision strike’: World’s fastest supersonic cruise missile

India’s BrahMos missile, the world’s fastest cruise missile, is gaining global attention for its speed, precision, and fighter-jet compatibility.
BrahMos, or PJ 10, is a ramjet-powered supersonic cruise missile from the India-Russia joint venture BrahMos Aerospace. It can launch from land, sea, sub-sea and air and is designed for precision strikes at very high speed with fire and forget guidance.
BrahMos flies at about Mach 3 to 3.5. The original range was near 290 kilometres, while newer naval and land versions are cited in the 650 to 800 kilometre class. It uses a solid booster with a liquid fuel ramjet and active radar homing for terminal guidance.
Because of its High supersonic speed, it gives it much greater kinetic energy than subsonic missiles, helping it punch through defences. Sea skimming and low-altitude flight reduce reaction time for air defence systems, improving survivability and endgame lethality.
BrahMos NG is planned at about 1.3 to 1.6 tonnes, around 6 metres long and 50 centimetres in diameter. It aims for about Mach 3.5 and around 300 kilometres range, with a lower radar signature and an AESA seeker. This allows carriage on fighters like Tejas, Mirage 2000 and MiG 29, as well as Su 30MKI.
BrahMos versions carry about 200 to 300 kilogrammes of conventional warheads. Air-launched variants are optimised for ships and land targets, with steep dive and terrain attack modes and integration across Indian services.
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh called the S 400 a game changer that kept PAF jets outside their weapon release ranges. He confirmed six Pakistani aircraft downed, five fighters and one large AEW and C, during Operation Sindoor and showed strike images from Bahawalpur.
Few sources say BrahMos is used in Operation Sindoor, and it was proven to be a game changer in Operation Sindoor (strike operation against terrorists).