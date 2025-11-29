/'BrahMos cruise missile + S-400 defence system': Inside India’s layered shield against China & Pakistan

India’s deployment of BrahMos and the S-400 creates a rare combination in modern warfare: a precision offensive missile and a long-range defensive shield operating within the same theatre. BrahMos gives India the ability to strike high-value Chinese military targets with speed and accuracy, while the S-400 provides early detection and engagement of enemy aircraft or missiles. This pairing allows India to launch and defend simultaneously, a capability China pays close attention to along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Indian Ocean.