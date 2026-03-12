/'Brace for Impact': 7 ways to stay safe if Iran launches attack on California

If the FBI warning materializes, the threat will not look like a traditional ballistic missile strike. Iran relies heavily on low-flying, explosive-laden kamikaze drones. Because these drones fly lower to evade radar, they can often be heard before they hit, sounding like a loud, approaching lawnmower. If you hear this distinct buzzing sound accompanied by local sirens, do not go outside to film it. You likely have seconds to seek cover before impact.