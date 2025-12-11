‘Bonnie Blue in Bali’: Why solo travelling has become a sign of overconfidence and zero accountability for safety?

Bonnie Blue’s situation should not be seen as an indictment of solo female travel. Women around the world travel safely every day. The real problem is when independence becomes recklessness, freedom becomes defiance, and confidence becomes blindness to risk. When travellers adopt a mindset of zero accountability, to the law, to cultural norms, or to their own safety, solo travel becomes a breeding ground for danger. Bonnie’s story, amplified worldwide, is a stark reminder of what happens when the fantasy of “I can do anything alone” meets the reality of a country with strict legal boundaries.