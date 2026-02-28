/‘Bombardment across Gulf’: Iran targets US base in Bahrain with maximum power

On 28 February 2026, President Donald Trump confirmed the launch of 'Operation Epic Fury', a major military campaign against Iran, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles at the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, sharply escalating the conflict across the Persian Gulf.
On 28 February 2026, President Donald Trump confirmed the launch of 'Operation Epic Fury'. US forces strike multiple Iranian military facilities.
Few report says that the US military dropped 30,000-pound GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs on deep subterranean targets. These precision strikes focused on Iran's hardened nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
In response to the US and Israeli strikes, Iran immediately launched a barrage of ballistic missiles. The retaliatory attack targeted multiple US military installations across the Persian Gulf.
A primary target of the Iranian bombardment was the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. This strategic support facility is located in the Juffair area of Manama.
Multiple explosions were reported near the American base in Bahrain as Iranian missiles breached the airspace. Bahrain's government condemned the attack as a blatant violation of its national sovereignty.
In response to the incoming missiles, relevant security authorities and air defence systems were immediately activated. The US Embassy in Manama urged American citizens to shelter in place and stay alert.
The missile strikes on Bahrain signal a dangerous escalation in the Middle East conflict. The ongoing bombardment threatens the safety of US regional allies and the stability of global shipping routes.