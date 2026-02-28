LOGIN
  • /‘Bombardment across Gulf’: Iran targets US base in Bahrain with maximum power

‘Bombardment across Gulf’: Iran targets US base in Bahrain with maximum power

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 17:57 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 17:57 IST

On 28 February 2026, President Donald Trump confirmed the launch of 'Operation Epic Fury', a major military campaign against Iran, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles at the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, sharply escalating the conflict across the Persian Gulf.

Operation Epic Fury
(Photograph: WION Web Desk)

Operation Epic Fury

On 28 February 2026, President Donald Trump confirmed the launch of 'Operation Epic Fury'. US forces strike multiple Iranian military facilities.

Bunker Busters
(Photograph: AFP)

Bunker Busters

Few report says that the US military dropped 30,000-pound GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs on deep subterranean targets. These precision strikes focused on Iran's hardened nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Iran's Retaliation
(Photograph: AI)

Iran's Retaliation

In response to the US and Israeli strikes, Iran immediately launched a barrage of ballistic missiles. The retaliatory attack targeted multiple US military installations across the Persian Gulf.

Targeting the US Fifth Fleet
(Photograph: X/@Sabji_)

Targeting the US Fifth Fleet

A primary target of the Iranian bombardment was the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. This strategic support facility is located in the Juffair area of Manama.

Explosions in Bahrain
Explosions in Bahrain

Multiple explosions were reported near the American base in Bahrain as Iranian missiles breached the airspace. Bahrain's government condemned the attack as a blatant violation of its national sovereignty.

Emergency Protocols Activated
(Photograph: AFP)

Emergency Protocols Activated

In response to the incoming missiles, relevant security authorities and air defence systems were immediately activated. The US Embassy in Manama urged American citizens to shelter in place and stay alert.

A Widening Regional Conflict
(Photograph: AFP)

A Widening Regional Conflict

The missile strikes on Bahrain signal a dangerous escalation in the Middle East conflict. The ongoing bombardment threatens the safety of US regional allies and the stability of global shipping routes.

