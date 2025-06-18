LOGIN
  'Bombardier Global, Dassault Falcon, and more': The fastest private jets in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 18:49 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 18:49 IST

Here are the fastest private jets in 2025, like the Bombardier Global 7500 and Gulfstream G700. They fly super fast and far, saving time on long trips. The upcoming global 8000 will be the fastest yet, making private flying even quicker and better.

Bombardier Global 7500
1 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

The Bombardier Global 7500 is one of the world’s fastest private jet in active service. In June 2025, it flew from Montreal to Paris at over 1,000 km/hr, completing the journey in just 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Bombardier Global 8000 – The Next Generation
2 / 7
(Photograph:Bombardier Global)

The Bombardier Global 8000 is set to enter service soon. It will reach a top speed of Mach 0.94 and can fly up to 8,000 nautical miles nonstop, making it the fastest civil aircraft since Concorde.

Gulfstream G700 – High Speed and Long Range
3 / 7
(Photograph:Gulfstream)

The Gulfstream G700 boasts a maximum speed of Mach 0.935 (about 1,140 km/hr) and can travel up to 8,000 nautical miles. It features a spacious cabin and advanced flight systems for long, fast journeys.

Dassault Falcon 10X
4 / 7
(Photograph:Dassault Falcon)

The Dassault Falcon 10X reaches a top speed of Mach 0.925 (983 km/hr) and has a range of 7,500 nautical miles. It is powered by Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X engines and designed for luxury and efficiency.

Gulfstream G650ER – Trusted for Speed and Distance
5 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

The Gulfstream G650ER can fly at Mach 0.925, covering up to 7,500 nautical miles. It is known for its reliability, speed, and ability to connect distant cities without stopping.

Cessna Citation Longitude – Fast and Efficient
6 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

The Cessna Citation Longitude has a maximum speed of Mach 0.84 (895 km/hr) and a range of 3,500 nautical miles. It is a super mid-size jet, popular for its performance and comfort.

Why Speed Matters in Private Jets
7 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Fast private jets save time on long routes, connect more cities nonstop, and offer comfort with advanced technology. As new models like the Global 8000 launch, private aviation is set to become even quicker and more efficient.

