/‘Bombardier Global, Dassault Falcon, and more’: The fastest private jets in the world

Here are the fastest private jets in 2025, like the Bombardier Global 7500 and Gulfstream G700. They fly super fast and far, saving time on long trips. The upcoming global 8000 will be the fastest yet, making private flying even quicker and better.
The Bombardier Global 7500 is one of the world’s fastest private jet in active service. In June 2025, it flew from Montreal to Paris at over 1,000 km/hr, completing the journey in just 5 hours and 30 minutes.
The Bombardier Global 8000 is set to enter service soon. It will reach a top speed of Mach 0.94 and can fly up to 8,000 nautical miles nonstop, making it the fastest civil aircraft since Concorde.
The Gulfstream G700 boasts a maximum speed of Mach 0.935 (about 1,140 km/hr) and can travel up to 8,000 nautical miles. It features a spacious cabin and advanced flight systems for long, fast journeys.
The Dassault Falcon 10X reaches a top speed of Mach 0.925 (983 km/hr) and has a range of 7,500 nautical miles. It is powered by Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X engines and designed for luxury and efficiency.
The Gulfstream G650ER can fly at Mach 0.925, covering up to 7,500 nautical miles. It is known for its reliability, speed, and ability to connect distant cities without stopping.
The Cessna Citation Longitude has a maximum speed of Mach 0.84 (895 km/hr) and a range of 3,500 nautical miles. It is a super mid-size jet, popular for its performance and comfort.
Fast private jets save time on long routes, connect more cities nonstop, and offer comfort with advanced technology. As new models like the Global 8000 launch, private aviation is set to become even quicker and more efficient.