/‘Bombardier Global 7500 to Dassault Falcon’: Top 5 safest private charter planes in the world

The safest private charter planes include the tri-engine Dassault Falcon 8X and the fly-by-wire Embraer Praetor 600. The Bombardier Global 7500, Gulfstream G650ER, and Cessna Citation Longitude also make the list, boasting advanced avionics, redundancy systems.
The Falcon 8X is unique for its three-engine design, offering critical redundancy for long oceanic flights. If one engine fails, the other two ensure a safe landing, contributing to its flawless safety record with zero fatal hull-loss accidents since its entry into service.
This super-midsize jet brings heavy-jet technology to a smaller frame, featuring full fly-by-wire controls that prevent pilot error. With zero recorded hull-loss accidents, it uses active turbulence reduction to keep flights smooth and safe, even in rough weather conditions.
As the world’s largest business jet, the Global 7500 features the ‘Smooth Flĕx Wing’ to dampen bumps and advanced vision systems for low-visibility landings. It has maintained a clean safety sheet since its 2018 debut, setting the standard for ultra-long-range reliability.
The G650ER is legendary for its redundant systems and robust engineering. Since entering service, the operational fleet has logged hundreds of thousands of hours without a single fatal crash, making it the preferred choice for billionaires and world leaders.
The Longitude stands out with its LinxUs software, which monitors the aircraft 100 per cent of the time to detect faults instantly. Coupled with the Garmin G5000 flight deck and auto-throttles, it significantly reduces pilot workload, ensuring a perfect safety record in its class.