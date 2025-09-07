LOGIN
'Bob Lazar’s Reactor Theory': How UFOs could bend space instead of flying

Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 05:05 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 05:17 IST

The Reactor at S-4
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Reactor at S-4

Bob Lazar claimed he worked on a compact reactor inside a UFO at S-4. This reactor allegedly ran on an unknown fuel, later connected to Element 115 (Moscovium) that produced immense amounts of energy.

Gravity, Not Thrust
2 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

Gravity, Not Thrust

Unlike jets or rockets that rely on combustion, Lazar said UFOs used gravity manipulation. The reactor generated a gravitational field strong enough to distort space around the craft.

Space-Time Distortion
3 / 7
(Photograph: Grok)

Space-Time Distortion

According to Lazar, the reactor created a gravity wave that bent space-time itself. Instead of pushing through air or space, the UFO essentially “pulled” the destination closer, a concept similar to modern discussions of warp drives.

No Traditional Flight Path
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wallpaper Abyss)

No Traditional Flight Path

This theory explains why UFOs in reported sightings appear to make instant turns or move at extreme speeds without inertia affecting them. By bending space rather than moving through it, they avoid conventional physics limits.

Element 115 as the Key
5 / 7
(Photograph: X/ alienigena11)

Element 115 as the Key

When Lazar first mentioned Element 115 in 1989, it had not been discovered on Earth. It was synthesised in 2003. This fuels arguments that his knowledge was based on something he really saw.

Shielding and Safety
6 / 7
(Photograph: X/@BrianRoemmele)

Shielding and Safety

Lazar also described a strong gravity field “bubble” around the craft, which would shield it from external forces, making high-speed movements possible without crushing occupants.

Why Scientists Revisit His Claim
7 / 7
(Photograph: X/@Jooliasez)

Why Scientists Revisit His Claim

While mainstream physics hasn’t proven Lazar’s reactor, recent studies on warp drives, negative energy, and quantum gravity echo some of his descriptions, keeping the theory alive in scientific and UFO circles.

