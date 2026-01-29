/'Blue sheet secrets, halwa lock-in ceremony and bahi khata': Top 9 Union Budget facts that will surprise you!

A unique tradition of the Union Budget is the Halwa Ceremony, held about a week before the Budget presentation. During this event, halwa, a traditional sweet, is prepared and served to Finance Ministry officials involved in preparing the Budget. As per tradition, the Finance Minister stirs the kadhai first, and then the sweet dish is served to the staff who worked on the Budget. The ceremony signals the start of a strict lock-in period, during which officials are confined and cut off from external communication to protect the confidentiality of budget proposals.