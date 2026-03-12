According to the Middle East Institute, Iran controls 38 islands in the Persian Gulf, ranging from large to small. Iran also operates numerous oil and gas fields across the Gulf. To protect these assets, Tehran has reinforced its military presence on the Tunbs and Abu Musa, deploying the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iranian commanders maintain these deployments are defensive, designed to monitor and secure territorial claims. While the main navigation channels through the Strait of Hormuz lie within Omani waters, the channels and separation zones immediately inside the Persian Gulf pass through Iranian territorial waters and are controlled by IRGC surveillance posts and marine units stationed on Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, Sirri, Hengam, and Qeshm islands.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.