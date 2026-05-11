/'Blind Refuel': How USS Abraham Lincoln jets share gas in the dark sky

Published: May 11, 2026, 21:07 IST | Updated: May 11, 2026, 21:07 IST
USS Abraham Lincoln fighter jets perform high-risk mid-air refuelling in total darkness to maintain 24-hour combat readiness in the Arabian Sea. Elite pilots use advanced tech to share fuel.
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(Photograph: AI generated)
Mastering the Night
US Navy pilots from Carrier Air Wing Nine are performing 'blind' aerial refuelling missions in the dark skies above the Middle East. These high-stakes maneuvers are essential for the USS Abraham Lincoln to maintain nonstop combat readiness. The process allows jets to stay in the air for hours during sensitive night-time patrols.
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(Photograph: AI generated)
The Flying Gas Tankers
F/A-18F Super Hornets often act as 'buddy tankers' for other aircraft, including the advanced F-35C Lightning II. Using a 'probe-and-drogue' system, the tanker jet extends a long hose with a funnel-like basket. The receiving pilot must guide their aircraft's probe into this basket with millimetre precision in the dark.
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(Photograph: AI Generated)
Precision in the Shadows
Night-time refuelling adds extreme complexity as pilots rely on minimal lighting to avoid detection by enemy sensors. Crews use infrared systems and night-vision goggles to coordinate the delicate connection. Even a minor error in the dark can lead to a catastrophic mid-air collision or damaged equipment.
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(Photograph: AI generated)
Sustaining Combat Pow
The USS Abraham Lincoln carries nearly 3,000,000 gallons of JP-5 jet fuel to power its air wing. By sharing this fuel in mid-air, the carrier can project power far beyond its immediate location. This capability is vital for long-range missions where jets must remain on station to deter potential aggression.
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(Photograph: AI generated)
High-Tech Vision Tools
Modern F-35C jets are equipped with advanced electro-optical sensors that help pilots 'see' through the darkness during refuelling. These systems provide a digital 360-degree view, making it safer to approach the tanker. However, the physical act of connecting still demands elite flying skills and years of rigorous training.
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(Photograph: AI generated)
Dangers of the Deck
While the jets refuel in the sky, the flight deck below remains a high-risk environment. Thousands of sailors work under red lights to prepare the next wave of aircraft. The 24-hour cycle of launching, landing, and refuelling ensures the carrier operates as a relentless floating war machine.
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(Photograph: AI generated)
Strategic Regional Presence
Currently operating in the Arabian Sea, the USS Abraham Lincoln acts as a major deterrent in a volatile region. Its ability to conduct night-time refuelling means the US Navy can respond to emergencies at any hour. This logistical backbone is what allows the carrier to sustain its massive operational power without pause.