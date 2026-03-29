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'Billion-Dollar Target': Why does Iran want to sink the USS Abraham Lincoln?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 29, 2026, 23:39 IST | Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 23:39 IST

Iran might want to sink the USS Abraham Lincoln to avenge recent military losses and deter future US airstrikes. Targeting the $4.5 billion carrier would disrupt American naval dominance and prove the power of Tehran's coastal missiles.

A $4.5 billion target
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(Photograph: AI-generated)

A $4.5 billion target

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier representing a massive financial and military investment by the United States. Sinking or damaging this colossal vessel would inflict a loss exceeding Rs 370 billion on the American military. The armed forces view the carrier as the ultimate symbol of Western naval dominance in West Asia.

Avenging 1,340 reported casualties
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Avenging 1,340 reported casualties

Military officials have explicitly stated their desire to avenge recent casualties caused by coordinated American and Israeli airstrikes. Official statements indicate that the armed forces want to retaliate for the recent sinking of the Dena warship. Targeting the carrier serves as a direct, proportional military response to these ongoing combat operations.

Countering 48-hour strike ultimatums
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Countering 48-hour strike ultimatums

The presence of the American carrier group acts as a primary staging ground for potential aerial strikes against vital infrastructure. By threatening the naval vessel, Tehran aims to deter Washington from executing swift ultimatums against its regional power plants. This aggressive posture is deliberately designed to force a tactical de-escalation from American forces.

Testing Qader cruise missiles
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Testing Qader cruise missiles

The military is utilising this high-profile standoff to demonstrate the effectiveness of its shore-based Qader anti-ship cruise missiles. Naval forces launched these projectiles to force the massive American vessel to alter its operational position. Striking or deterring a carrier proves the combat readiness of their advanced coastal defence systems.

Deterring 100,000-tonne US warships
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Deterring 100,000-tonne US warships

Weighing approximately 100,000 tonnes, the aircraft carrier serves as a floating military base capable of projecting immense aerial firepower. The armed forces want to neutralise it to completely disrupt American military logistics and air superiority in the immediate region. Disabling this asset would severely limit Washington's ability to conduct sustained bombing operations.

Securing 300-kilometer coastal range
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Securing 300-kilometer coastal range

Naval commanders have warned that the American vessel remains under constant surveillance and will face strikes if it enters their firing range. By establishing a strict maritime exclusion zone, the military seeks to secure its territorial waters from foreign incursions. This strategic pressure pushes American naval assets much further away from the coastline.

1 massive psychological victory
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

1 massive psychological victory

Successfully striking a heavily defended aircraft carrier would deliver an unprecedented psychological blow to the United States military apparatus. Officials calculate that this would shatter the perception of American invincibility and transform its power into a strategic defeat. It would instantly solidify their image as the dominant military force in West Asia.

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