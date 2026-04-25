/'Billion-Dollar Ghost Ships': What is Shadow Fleet and how Iran is earning millions from covert oil trade

To understand how Iran survives devastating US sanctions, you have to look at China’s "teapot" refineries. Unlike massive Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) like Sinopec, which fear US sanctions cutting them off from the global financial system, teapots are smaller, independent, privately owned refineries. Because they have little to no exposure to the US dollar or American banking, they act as the perfect, immune buyers for deeply discounted, heavily sanctioned Iranian crude.