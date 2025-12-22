/'Bihar, Bengal and more': History of 'Greater Bangladesh' map, that Sharif Osman Hadi posted before his death

On December 12, 2025, Sharif Osman Hadi posted an image titled "The Natural Borders of Bengal." It was not a standard map of Bangladesh. It depicted a massive sovereign entity painted in green that swallowed:

West Bengal (including Kolkata).

The "Seven Sisters" (Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh).

Bihar and Jharkhand (parts of historical Bengal Presidency).

Arakan (Rakhine State) from Myanmar.

Simultaneously, the map showed Kashmir and Punjab fully merged into Pakistan, visually suggesting the complete disintegration of India.