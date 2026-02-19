LOGIN
'Bigger than the White House': How large is the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln?

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 15:07 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 15:07 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln's 4.5-acre flight deck is four times the size of the White House floor plan. This 333-metre nuclear giant carries 90 jets and 5,600 crew.

4.5-Acre Flight Deck Area
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

4.5-Acre Flight Deck Area

The flat top of the USS Abraham Lincoln covers approximately 4.5 acres of surface area. In comparison, the White House residence has about 55,000 square feet of floor space, which is roughly 1.2 acres. This means the carrier's flight deck alone is nearly four times larger than the President's home.

333-Metre Ship Length
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

333-Metre Ship Length

From bow to stern, the aircraft carrier measures exactly 332.8 metres (1,092 feet). This length is equivalent to laying the Eiffel Tower flat on the ground. This immense runway length allows for the simultaneous launch and recovery of high-speed fighter jets.

77-Metre Flight Deck Width
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

77-Metre Flight Deck Width

The beam (width) of the flight deck reaches 76.8 metres at its widest point. This massive width is required to park aircraft safely while keeping the runway clear for operations. It creates a operational surface area of roughly 18,211 square metres.

100,000-Tonne Water Displacement
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

100,000-Tonne Water Displacement

When fully loaded with aircraft, fuel, and ordnance, the ship displaces approximately 104,112 tonnes of water. It is constructed with 47,000 tonnes of structural steel. Despite this colossal weight, the hull is designed to move through the ocean at speeds exceeding 30 knots.

90-Aircraft Wing Capacity
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

90-Aircraft Wing Capacity

The immense deck and hangar bay can accommodate an air wing of up to 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. This typically includes squadrons of F/A-18 Super Hornets and the advanced F-35C Lightning II. The flight deck crew manages these assets with zero margin for error.

Four Steam Catapult Systems
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Four Steam Catapult Systems

The deck features four C-13 steam catapults capable of launching a 30-tonne aircraft from 0 to 165 mph in two seconds. These powerful pistons allow the ship to launch one aircraft every 20 seconds during daylight operations. The machinery sits just below the flight deck surface.

5,680 Total Crew Capacity
7 / 10
(Photograph: Picryl)

5,680 Total Crew Capacity

The USS Abraham Lincoln houses a population comparable to a small American town. It accommodates approximately 3,200 ship's company and 2,480 air wing personnel. The ship serves 18,000 meals a day to keep this workforce operational.

Two Nuclear Reactor Plants
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Two Nuclear Reactor Plants

Two Westinghouse A4W nuclear reactors provide the ship with unlimited range for up to 25 years without refuelling. These reactors generate enough electricity to power a city of 100,000 people. This energy allows the massive vessel to stay deployed for months at a time.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Asset
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Asset

The Nimitz-class carriers are among the most expensive military assets in history. While the original cost was billions of dollars in 1989, a modern replacement (Ford-class) costs approximately $13 billion. In Indian currency, this represents a value exceeding Rs 1,00,000 crore.

Four High-Speed Elevators
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Four High-Speed Elevators

To move aircraft from the hangar bay to the flight deck, the ship uses four massive deck-edge elevators. Each elevator is approximately 4,000 square feet and can lift two fighter jets simultaneously. These hydraulic lifts are essential for maintaining the flow of sorties.

