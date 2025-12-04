ITC Maurya’s design draws inspiration from India’s ancient Mauryan dynasty, echoing grandeur and heritage architecture, while offering modern amenities expected in top-tier international hotels.
ITC Maurya sits in the heart of the Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, close to embassies, government offices and central diplomatic corridors. Its location has long made it convenient and secure for hosting heads of state, foreign dignitaries, and high-level delegations. The hotel was built with this elite and diplomatic purpose in mind, blending accessibility, privacy and prestige.
ITC Maurya offers hundreds of rooms and suites, built to high standards of comfort and discretion. Guests are offered a wide range of room categories, from executive rooms to premium suites, allowing flexibility depending on the stature of the visitor: whether a high-ranking diplomat, a business leader, or a global icon.
For over four decades the hotel has served as the “preferred residence of visiting heads of state and global icons.” Such a track record builds trust, important for state visits where security, confidentiality and protocol are critical. Hosting previous presidents and prime ministers gives it longstanding credibility as a safe, dependable venue for international diplomacy.
One of ITC Maurya’s globally celebrated features is its restaurants, especially Bukhara and Dum Pukht. Bukhara, famous for its clay-oven cooking and North-Indian cuisine, is internationally known and has drawn global visitors, including world leaders. Such dining experiences complement the hotel’s luxury and make it a complete, high-end environment, combining comfort, hospitality, cuisine and discretion under one roof.
ITC Maurya is reputed for combining luxury with sustainability. It is certified with LEED® EB Platinum (Existing Building category) by the US Green Building Council, a rare green-certification for a luxury hotel. This reflects how the hotel manages to maintain high-end services while aligning with global standards of energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, significant in an era of climate awareness.
Besides accommodation, the hotel offers world-class banquet halls, conference venues, wellness/spa services, and leisure facilities like a pool and gym. This makes it suitable not just for state visits, but for high-profile events, business delegations, cultural stays and global conferences, a full-service property that meets varied demands while ensuring discretion and comfort.
Given its combination of location in the diplomatic enclave, history of hosting global leaders, security and privacy standards, luxury amenities, and international hospitality reputation, ITC Maurya stands out as the obvious choice for state-level stays. The hotel’s track record offers confidence in protocol management, discretion, and guest comfort, all essential for a summit visit.