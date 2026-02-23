/'Behesht-e Zahra': How Iran is preparing 'American graves' for soldiers onboard USS Abraham Lincoln incase of a war

In late February 2026, Iranian state media and social media accounts linked to the IRGC began circulating footage of newly excavated, empty grave sites within a specific section of Behesht-e Zahra.
Behesht-e Zahra is the largest cemetery in Iran, located on the southern edge of Tehran. It is not just a burial ground; it is a national monument to the Islamic Revolution and the Iran-Iraq War. It holds the tomb of Ayatollah Khomeini and the graves of thousands of "martyrs." In the Iranian mindset, this site is the spiritual heart of the nation’s resistance against foreign powers.
In late February 2026, Iranian state media and social media accounts linked to the IRGC began circulating footage of newly excavated, empty grave sites within a specific section of Behesht-e Zahra. Iranian officials have pointedly suggested these are "prepared for the invaders." By explicitly labeling these as graves for US sailors and soldiers, Tehran is attempting to "pre-visualize" American defeat to rattle the morale of the crews aboard the Abraham Lincoln.
This move is a classic piece of "Information Warfare." By showing these graves, Iran is signalling that they are prepared for a "total war" scenario. They are telling the US that they expect American bodies to be left behind on Iranian soil. It is a grim attempt to remind the American public of the high cost of the 2003 Iraq War, hoping to spark domestic anti-war protests before the first shot is even fired.
Despite the Iranian propaganda, if a member of the USS Abraham Lincoln crew were to die in combat, they would never be buried in an Iranian cemetery. The US military has a strict, highly dignified process for "Dignified Transfer." Any casualty would be immediately moved to the carrier's specialised medical and mortuary facility, then flown via C-2 Greyhound or V-22 Osprey to a regional hub like Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
From Germany, the remains of any US service member are flown to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. This is the home of the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, the only Department of Defence port mortuary in the continental United States. This is where "Dignified Transfers" take place, a solemn ceremony where the casket, draped in the American flag, is carried from the aircraft in front of family and high-ranking officials.
The presence of the HH-60W Jolly Green II rescue helicopters on the Abraham Lincoln is the direct counter-argument to the Behesht-e Zahra graves. The US military operates under the "Leave No Man Behind" creed. The Jolly Green II crews are trained specifically to fly into "hot" zones, under heavy fire, to retrieve both the living and the fallen, ensuring that no American service member ever ends up in a "propaganda grave" in Tehran.
The standoff between the Abraham Lincoln and Behesht-e Zahra represents two different philosophies of war. Iran is projecting a "Cult of Martyrdom," where the grave is a symbol of religious victory. The US is projecting "Technical and Tactical Dominance," where the rescue helicopter and the carrier strike group are symbols of a military that will spend any amount of money and risk any life to bring its people home.