/'BCCI, PCB or ICC': Who is the real financial winner of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

To ensure the money isn't just handed out arbitrarily, the ICC uses a strict, weighted formula to decide who gets what. A board's annual payout is calculated based on four specific metrics:

Commercial Contribution: How much money your country's broadcasters and sponsors bring to the ICC (India dominates this).

Cricket History: Historical standing and legacy in the sport.

On-Field Performance: How well the men's and women's national teams have performed in ICC events over the last 16 years.

Full Member Status: A baseline equal payment for simply being one of the 12 elite Full Member nations.