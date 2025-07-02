/'Battle tanks, fighting vehicles and more': What all Rheinmetall has delivered to Ukraine amid war with Russia - In pictures

Rheinmetall, an essential strategic partner for Ukraine, has been delivering new medium and large-calibre ammunition as war with Russia intensifies. From artillery ammunition to anti-aircraft gun, the largest German manufacturer has been helping Ukraine in building its defence against Russia.
The German defense manufacturer delivered a three-digit number of Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Moreover, a mid-double-digit number of infantry fighting vehicles were also received by Ukraine. It is also currently setting up production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine.
Rheinmetall delivered Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine, for the first time in 2023. The another one was followed in the course of 2024. The state-of-the-art Skynex system, also a cannon-based air defence solution, was developed for close-range defence where guided weapons cannot be effective. According to their website, it is not possible to influence or even deflect the 35 mm ammunition by electronic countermeasures after firing.
Rheinmetall has delivered a double-digit number of Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks to Ukraine. It has also provided them with five recovery tanks and two driver training tanks (Leopard 1). The company has given 14 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks to Ukraine on behalf of the Dutch and Danish governments.
In an effort to fight against Russia's aggression, Rheinmetall has been extensively delivering military wheeled vehicles to Ukraine. Ukraine has been using several 100 Rheinmetall trucks, with 26 brand-new trucks having been delivered just recently. Moreover, new air assault Caracal 4x4 all-terrain vehicle is in service in Ukraine to support airborne and special forces operations.
Rheinmetall subsidiary RMS GmbH delivered a turnkey field hospital to Ukraine in August 2023 with the help of German government. The field hospital included 32 patient beds and eight intensive care beds. Notably, it is a completely self sufficient medical supply unit.