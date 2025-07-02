/'Battle tanks, fighting vehicles and more': What all Rheinmetall has delivered to Ukraine amid war with Russia - In pictures

Rheinmetall delivered Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine, for the first time in 2023. The another one was followed in the course of 2024. The state-of-the-art Skynex system, also a cannon-based air defence solution, was developed for close-range defence where guided weapons cannot be effective. According to their website, it is not possible to influence or even deflect the 35 mm ammunition by electronic countermeasures after firing.