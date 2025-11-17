/'Battle for Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani': This million dollar 'food fight' will shock you..

For both chains, being recognised as the inventors is more than pride, it’s a branding tool with real financial value. As one PR expert noted in court filings, the “inventor” tag helps justify premium pricing, global expansion, and authenticity-based marketing.
Two iconic Delhi restaurant chains, Moti Mahal and Daryaganj, are locked in a bitter legal battle over who really invented butter chicken and dal makhani. Moti Mahal claims its founder, Kundan Lal Gujral, perfected both dishes after Partition, while Daryaganj says their ancestor, Kundan Lal Jaggi, was the true creator. Moti Mahal filed a suit in the Delhi High Court, demanding Daryaganj stop using the tagline “Inventors of Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani.”
Moti Mahal is seeking Rs 2 crore (US$240,000) in damages, alleging that Daryaganj has misappropriated its goodwill and brand reputation by falsely claiming the invention. That might look modest by global business‑lawsuit standards but for a restaurant-origin case, it reflects a serious monetary claim rooted in brand legacy.
For both chains, being recognised as the inventors is more than pride, it’s a branding tool with real financial value. As one PR expert noted in court filings, the “inventor” tag helps justify premium pricing, global expansion, and authenticity-based marketing. In other words: it’s not just about who gets the origin credit, but who can monetise it better.
Even if the direct financial claim is US$240K, the downstream business opportunity (franchises, ready‑to-eat products, premium restaurant experiences) makes the stakes much larger.
Court filings have become a treasure trove of heritage evidence: vintage photos, a 1949 business agreement, and video testimony from a family member. These documents are being used not just to win the case, but to reinforce brand legitimacy: “We have proof our founder did this first.”
While the court claim is “only” US$240K, the battle is about far more than that number:
In effect, the origin dispute has turned into a high-stakes brand war, one that could reshape how these two restaurants are valued, not just in rupees, but in global brand equity.