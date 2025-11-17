/'Battle for Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani': This million dollar 'food fight' will shock you..

LOGIN
Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 16:42 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 16:42 IST

For both chains, being recognised as the inventors is more than pride, it’s a branding tool with real financial value. As one PR expert noted in court filings, the “inventor” tag helps justify premium pricing, global expansion, and authenticity-based marketing.

1. The Origin Dispute That Became a Legal War

Two iconic Delhi restaurant chains, Moti Mahal and Daryaganj, are locked in a bitter legal battle over who really invented butter chicken and dal makhani. Moti Mahal claims its founder, Kundan Lal Gujral, perfected both dishes after Partition, while Daryaganj says their ancestor, Kundan Lal Jaggi, was the true creator. Moti Mahal filed a suit in the Delhi High Court, demanding Daryaganj stop using the tagline “Inventors of Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani.”

2. The $240,000 Damage Claim

Moti Mahal is seeking Rs 2 crore (US$240,000) in damages, alleging that Daryaganj has misappropriated its goodwill and brand reputation by falsely claiming the invention. That might look modest by global business‑lawsuit standards but for a restaurant-origin case, it reflects a serious monetary claim rooted in brand legacy.

3. Why the Origin Story Is a Brand Weapon

For both chains, being recognised as the inventors is more than pride, it’s a branding tool with real financial value. As one PR expert noted in court filings, the “inventor” tag helps justify premium pricing, global expansion, and authenticity-based marketing. In other words: it’s not just about who gets the origin credit, but who can monetise it better.

4. Business Scale — Not Just Two Restaurants

  1. Moti Mahal: A legacy restaurant with a global footprint, over 100 outlets.
  2. Daryaganj: Though younger (founded in 2019), it’s growing rapidly. At least 10 outlets and expansion plans.

Even if the direct financial claim is US$240K, the downstream business opportunity (franchises, ready‑to-eat products, premium restaurant experiences) makes the stakes much larger.

5. Evidence Dump to Prove Lineage

Court filings have become a treasure trove of heritage evidence: vintage photos, a 1949 business agreement, and video testimony from a family member. These documents are being used not just to win the case, but to reinforce brand legitimacy: “We have proof our founder did this first.”

6. Strategic and Financial Stakes6. Strategic and Financial Stakes

  1. Marketing boost: The battle brings huge media attention, which gives both brands free publicity.
  2. Premium pricing: Claiming inventorship supports charging more, especially in export markets. (One of Moti Mahal’s outlets reportedly sells butter chicken in New York.)
  3. Long-term expansion: Whoever “wins” (or is seen as more authentic) might attract more franchisees, investors, and licensing opportunities.
7. Why This Is a Million-Dollar Fight in Disguise

While the court claim is “only” US$240K, the battle is about far more than that number:

  1. It’s a fight for heritage, identity, and legacy.
  2. It’s about controlling a globally loved brand story.
  3. It’s about unlocking big-money revenue through restaurant expansion, branded merch, and packaged foods.

In effect, the origin dispute has turned into a high-stakes brand war, one that could reshape how these two restaurants are valued, not just in rupees, but in global brand equity.

