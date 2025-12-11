/'BangBus in Bali': Who is Bonnie Blue and why is she facing 15-year jail sentence?

Indonesian police have seized passports, equipment and other materials and are continuing their investigation. It is not yet clear whether prosecutors will formally charge Billinger in court, pursue deportation, or seek a negotiated outcome.
Bonnie Blue is the professional name of Tia Billinger, a 26-year-old British adult content creator and social media personality known for her provocative work on platforms like OnlyFans and other adult sites. She has gained international attention for controversial challenges and claims, including a widely publicised attempt to set a sexual encounter world record, and built a large online following.
In early December 2025, Indonesian police detained Bonnie Blue while she was in Bali, the well-known Indonesian resort island, after a police raid on a rented villa in Pererenan Village. Authorities were acting on reports related to a “BangBus” activity linked to her and other foreign tourists, described by police as involving sexual games and potentially filmed content that could breach Indonesian laws.
Indonesia has some of the strictest anti-pornography and morality laws in the world under its Criminal Code and the Pornography Law (UU No. 44/2008), which prohibits the creation, possession and distribution of pornographic material. Local police say the raid uncovered items, including cameras, condoms and equipment that suggested production of explicit content. If convicted under relevant sections of Indonesian law, the offence can carry a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison and hefty fines.
Alongside Bonnie Blue, Indonesian authorities initially detained 17 foreign nationals, most of whom were tourists from Australia and the UK aged between about 19 and 40. The majority of the Australians and some British individuals were released shortly after without charges, with authorities focusing on a smaller group, including Billinger, as part of their investigation.
The episode became widely known as the “BangBus” incident after reports that Billinger and her group were using a specially branded vehicle in Bali tied to sexually charged events and recording activities. Locals reportedly grew uncomfortable and complained about the activities, prompting the police complaint that led to the raid.
Indonesian police have seized passports, equipment and other materials and are continuing their investigation. It is not yet clear whether prosecutors will formally charge Billinger in court, pursue deportation, or seek a negotiated outcome. Legal experts note that in many cases involving foreign nationals and morality laws, authorities may opt for deportation or administrative penalties instead of imprisonment, but the potential for prosecution remains until official charges are filed.
While Bali is known internationally as a tourist destination, it is part of Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country (though Bali itself is predominantly Hindu) where laws on pornography and public morality are interpreted strictly. Foreign visitors are expected to comply with local regulations, and behaviour tolerated in some Western countries can be treated as a serious legal violation in Indonesia, particularly when it involves filming or distributing sexually explicit material.