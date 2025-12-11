/'BangBus in Bali': Who is Bonnie Blue and why is she facing 15-year jail sentence?

Indonesia has some of the strictest anti-pornography and morality laws in the world under its Criminal Code and the Pornography Law (UU No. 44/2008), which prohibits the creation, possession and distribution of pornographic material. Local police say the raid uncovered items, including cameras, condoms and equipment that suggested production of explicit content. If convicted under relevant sections of Indonesian law, the offence can carry a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison and hefty fines.